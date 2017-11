LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says a deadly shooting on Nov. 5 has been ruled justifiable homicide.

Deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Colonial Acres in Laurens around 12:45 a.m. for a shooting.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a man lying in a pool of blood.

That victim was identified as 35-year-old Michael Eric McCraney.

According to the coroner’s office, McCraney was shot in the neck.

There will be no charges filed.