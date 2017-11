The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) say the state has suffered its first flu-associated death of the season.

DHEC Immunization Medical Consultant Dr. Foo says it is important for everyone six months and older to get the flu vaccine every year.

Dr. Foo also recommends avoiding close contact with sick people, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, wash your hads with soap and water, and limiting contact with other people if you are sick.