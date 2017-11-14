FRAUD ALERT: United Way medical bracelet calls

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The United Way of Anderson Co. is warning people not to fall for a fraudulent call.

They say the caller is telling people they are from the United Way of Anderson Co. and trying to get them to get a medical alert bracelet for their medical condition.

The United Way says they aren’t calling anyone about bracelets or other devices.

They don’t know if the scammer is trying get a credit card number of person information because their informant hing up on the caller.

They are asking you to not give out any personal information.

They say the United Way of Anderson Co. does not sell any merchandise or solicit any donations or funds via telephone.