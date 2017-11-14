Furman Comes Back to Beat Elon, 76-67

Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) — Devin Sibley netted a game-high 23 points and fellow senior John Davis III added 20 points to power Furman to a 76-67 victory over the Elon Phoenix in non-conference men’s basketball action on Tuesday evening at Timmons Arena.

The victory improved the Paladins to 2-0 on the season, while Elon slipped to 1-2.

With Furman trailing by four points at 52-48 with 10:30 to play, the Paladins reeled off a 17-2 that proved to be the difference in the game. Junior Andrew Brown started the spurt with the first of two three-point baskets for the Travelers Rest, S.C., native during the run and Sibley scored seven points to help Furman open up a 65-54 advantage on Matt Rafferty’s layup with 5:45 to go.

Elon trimmed the margin back to six points with under four minutes remaining, but Sibley, Davis and Rafferty combined to connect on 9-of-12 trips to the charity stripe over the final 3:30 to hold off the Phoenix.

Sibley made 9-of-19 field goal attempts to score his 23 points and added six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Davis finished 8-of-9 at the foul line and also pulled down six boards to go with three assists and a game-high four steals. Brown scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from behind the arc and Rafferty rounded out Furman’s foursome of double figure scorers with 10 points, seven boards and three assists. Fowler chipped in with six points and grabbed seven of his game-high nine rebounds in the second half to help Furman to a 38-35 edge on the glass.

The Paladins shot just 38.5%, including an 11-of-36 effort from three-point range, but connected on 15-of-19 free throws and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds to fashion an 11-8 edge in second chance points.

Elon carried a 36-33 led into halftime before a 10-0 run that included a pair of Brown three-point baskets gave the Paladins a 43-38 cushion with 16:02 to play. The Phoenix used a 9-0 run of their own to take a 52-48 lead prior to the deciding 17-2 spurt by the Paladins.

Forward Tyler Seibring scored 15 points to pace four Elon players in double figures. Danian Swoope tallied 13 points before fouling out late in the second half and Brian Dawkins and Steve Santa Ana added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Elon shot 44.4% from the field and hit on 14-of-16 free throw attempts, but converted on just 5-of-24 three-point tries.

Furman hits the road for its next four games, beginning with a 2 p.m. contest at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., against the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday. The game will be televised live on FS2 and can be heard on FoxSports 1440AM, via the TuneIn Radio app and through Stretch Audio at FurmanPaladins.com. The Paladins continue the trip with a 7 p.m. contest at top-ranked Duke on Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Monday’s game will be streamed live on the ACC Network+.