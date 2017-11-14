The road would run from Woodruff Industrial Lane all the way to Verdae Boulevard. It will also run parallel to Woodruff Road giving drivers another route to travel.
“We need some additional routes in the Woodruff Road corridor so that anybody who wants to get some place in that general area does not have to go on Woodruff itself,” said Vice Mayor Pro-Tem Gay Sprauge.
The city says construction will begin in January and take about eight months to complete. The cost of the project will cost about $3 million with taxpayers funding about $1.2 million. The rest will paid for by the private sector, officials said.
More stories you may like on 7News
Greenville City Council votes to build new road near Woodruff Road
The crowded and often congested Woodruff Road could be getting a little bit of a breather now that plans are underway to build a new road.
Message threatening shooting posted in Gaffney HS bathroom
There will be an increased law enforcement presence at Gaffney High School Wednesday after a threatening message was posted in a bathroom.
Powdersville community continues to grow, as do concerns
POWDERSVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Multiple subdivision proposals for Powdersville continue to go before the Anderson County Planning Commission. In…
4 dead in CA school shooting, kids wounded, shooter killed
Authorities say 3 dead in shooting in rural Northern California; shooter killed after also wounding kids at school.
Pendleton Elem. School not closing, says Anderson Dist. 4 superintendent
Anderson Co. District 4 Superintendent Joanne Avery says the school board announced it would not be closing Pendleton Elementary School.