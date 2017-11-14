Greenville City Council votes to build new road near Woodruff Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The crowded and often congested Woodruff Road could be getting a little bit of a breather now that plans are underway to build a new road.

Greenville city council members unanimously voted Monday night to approve construction of a new road it says will reduce traffic along Woodruff Road.

The road would run from Woodruff Industrial Lane all the way to Verdae Boulevard. It will also run parallel to Woodruff Road giving drivers another route to travel. “We need some additional routes in the Woodruff Road corridor so that anybody who wants to get some place in that general area does not have to go on Woodruff itself,” said Vice Mayor Pro-Tem Gay Sprauge.