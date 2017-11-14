Help find missing teen Jameshia Worbington in Stephens Co.

TOCCOA, GA (WSPA) – The Stephens Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a runaway teen.

Jameshia Worbington, is a 17-year-old black female who is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 120-130 pounds.

Deputies say she was last seen at her home on S. Yow Mill Road in the Martin, Georgia area on November 10, 2017 between 11:00 P.M. and 12:00 A.M.

She was discovered missing on November 11, 2017 around at 4:00 A.M.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Jameshia, call Investigator Sean McGuire with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office at 706-886-7048.