GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney City Police have issued an arrest warrant for murder for Shecky Lamar Tate, 34, of Hetty Hill St.

They say Tate is accused of a deadly shooting on the 200 block of Overbrook Dr. on Nov. 9.

Sametra Dawkins, 30, died outside her home after being shot in the face.

Gaffney Police say Tate was her ex-boyfriend.

If you have any information on where Tate is, contact Gaffney Police or 911.