Laurens County to hold church shooting security meeting

In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME Emanuel Church as FBI forensic experts work the crime scene, in Charleston, S.C. Prosecutors who wanted to show that Dylann Roof was a cruel, angry racist simply used his own words at his death penalty trial on charges he killed nine black people in June 2015 at a Charleston church. Roof's two-hour videotaped confession less than a day after the shooting and a handwritten journal found in his car when he was arrested were introduced into evidence Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

LAURENS CO. S.C., (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriffs will be working with clergy in the upstate to keep church goers safe. The Sheriff’s Office says this is a reaction to the Texas church shooting.

Law enforcement officials say they are working to be proactive to make sure a shooting like that never happens in the upstate. LCSO and clergy will hold a meeting on Tuesday, November 14th at 6:00 pm in the Laurens County Courthouse.

Some of the issues that will be discussed will be how to keep smaller congregation churches safe and how to detail an effective safety plan.

Law enforcement says they want churches to have a plan that includes safety measures, they will also speak with religious centers individually about their firearm policy.