Laurens County to hold church shooting security meeting

LAURENS CO. S.C., (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriffs will be working with clergy in the upstate to keep church goers safe. The Sheriff’s Office says this is a reaction to the Texas church shooting.

Law enforcement officials say they are working to be proactive to make sure a shooting like that never happens in the upstate. LCSO and clergy will hold a meeting on Tuesday, November 14th at 6:00 pm in the Laurens County Courthouse.

Some of the issues that will be discussed will be how to keep smaller congregation churches safe and how to detail an effective safety plan.

Law enforcement says they want churches to have a plan that includes safety measures, they will also speak with religious centers individually about their firearm policy.