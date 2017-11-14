Legislators expected to request resignation of Dept. of Public Safety director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – State lawmakers are expected to ask the director of South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety to step down.

Representative Eddie Tallon, R-Spartanburg, says legislators could ask DPS Director Leroy Smith to resign as early as Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Tallon was among the S.C. House members who heard testimony from Sgt. David Whatley on Monday.

The State reports Whatley was near tears when he handed Smith his letter of resignation following 29 years on the force.

Whatley testified the department’s internal investigations are unfair and that morale has dropped under Smith’s leadership.

Smith has denied allegations.

Tallon said he receives daily calls from troopers upset with policies, and says most officers say morale is terrible.

Nothing happened after the Criminal Justice Subcommittee issued a report accusing Smith of mismanagement, Tallon said.

Lawmakers, he said, now plan to submit a letter of no confidence to Gov. Henry McMaster.