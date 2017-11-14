Man accused of kidnapping, domestic violence in Oconee Co.

OCONEE Co., SC (WSPA) – A Seneca man has been arrested after he was accused of pulling out a knife and making threats toward a woman. He is also accused of not allowing her and her kids to leave the room of a home.

John Christopher West, 40, of Nix Road is charged with Domestic Violence 1st Degree and 3 counts of Kidnapping, according to the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Blue Ridge Blvd. near Seneca.

The report says an argument began at a Nix Road address between West and the woman.

The argument turned physical, according to the woman. She said West put his hands on her neck and pulled out a knife. She said he made threats to harm her and would not allow here or her kids to leave a room in the house.

The woman said she was allowed to leave because she told West she had to go to work and take the kids to school. She left with the kids and then called the sheriff’s office.

West in the detention center on a $50,000 bond. He was denied bond on the three kidnapping charges and the bond on those charges will be set later by a circuit court judge, according to the report.