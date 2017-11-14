Man impersonates VP Pence’s security, issuing threats over Twitter, police say

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man faces several charges after police said he issued several serious threats over Twitter.

Officials said the incident began when John Agee was denied a medical procedure at St. Vincent Hospital earlier in 2017. He then managed to obtain a business card of the CEO’s personal cell number and began issuing threats in May. A protective order was eventually filed against Agee.

The threats picked back up in October when Agee made numerous posts on Twitter claiming to be an undercover agent who worked with Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail. Officials reported he was using a CIA seal on his Twitter and went by “Special Agent Agee” as his screen name.

An arrest warrant was issued for Agee when he made threats to shoot up the Madison County courthouse when he was turned away from seeing a judge when he came to protest the protective order against him. He then went back to Twitter to post a profanity-laced tweet that referenced “snowflakes.”

Agee faces charges of invasion of privacy, impersonation of a public servant and intimidation.

