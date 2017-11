(WSPA) — Operation Christmas Child’s goal is to help provide gifts to 12 million children worldwide this holiday season.

The Upstate SC Area Team will be collecting shoeboxes filled with gifts during national collection week November 13-20 at multiple locations in Greenville and Spartanburg Counties.

You can fill an empty shoebox with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items. Click here to find out more about drop off locations and how to pack your box.