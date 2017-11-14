Palmetto Series Food Drive underway

(WSPA) – The third annual Palmetto Series Food Drive continues through Nov. 20.

The drive is part of the 2017-18 Certified SC Grown Palmetto Series with the University of South Carolina and Clemson University. The team that collects the most canned goods for participating food banks wins a point towards the series.

The winner of the drive will be announced Nov. 25 at the Palmetto Bowl when Clemson takes on USC.

Organizers say the food drive benefits the hungry in South Carolina, where one in six people and one in four children sometimes struggle to find enough food to eat.

Donations can be dropped off at the following Bi-Lo stores in Anderson County:

501 Old Greenville Hwy, Clemson, S.C.

7709 Hwy. 76, Pendleton, S.C.

4405 Hwy. 24, Anderson, S.C.

1706 E. Greenville St., Anderson, S.C.