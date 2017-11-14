Powdersville community continues to grow, as do concerns

POWDERSVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Multiple subdivision proposals for Powdersville continue to go before the Anderson County Planning Commission. In the monthly meeting on Tuesday, five more potential residential development projects were discussed.

But residents are concerned with more growth saying the roads can’t handle more people.

“It’s coming, people want to be in Powdersville, it’s a fact you are going to see more commercial growth with new restaurants popping up and they are fixing to get more new restaurants moving into that area and you are going to have more stores,” said Rusty Burns, Anderson County Administrator.

Burns said with the amount of land up for sale, it will be hard to stop the growth. But rather the community needs to come together to find a way to handle it.