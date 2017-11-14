SC School of the Deaf and the Blind playground opens Tuesday

By Published:

(WSPA) – A new playground aimed at giving everyone the opportunity to be fit opened today in Spartanburg.

The South Carolina School of the Deaf and the Blind says the kids zone has an obstacle course with multiple climbing walls.

It’ll also have wheelchair swings, bench swings, music stations, and more that cater to children who are deaf, blind, or sensory multi-disabled:

“Our community comes and uses as well. So creating a play space that is not only for our students here but for the community as well was so important to make sure that is was completely all inclusive and fully accessible.” Ann Akerman, SEC, SC School for the Deaf and Blind.

The $260,000 playground was funded by several local groups and charities.

It’s the 3rd playground to be replaced over the last year to promote fitness for disabled children.

More stories you may like on 7News

Related Posts