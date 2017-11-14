Steve Martin, Martin Short coming to the Peace Center

The Peace Center in Greenville has announce An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The show will also feature the Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko.

The shows will be filmed for an upcoming comedy show, according to the Peace Center.

The shows are at 8 p.m on Feb 23 – 24, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Prices are $100, $125, $150, $250

They may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at http://www.peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m.