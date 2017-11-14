Trantham wins District 28 primary to replace State Rep. Bedingfield

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Ashley Trantham won the special primary election for the House District 28 on Tuesday.

The district covers most of southern Greenville County.

The seat is currently filled by State Representative Eric Bedingfield who is leaving his position for a job at Greenville Tech. He will leave his position on January 18th.

Four Republican candidates were vying for the state house. The candidates were Krystal Blume, Jonathan Smith, Ashley Trantham, and Bill Welch.

The special election is scheduled for January 16. No Democratic candidates have filed for the seat.