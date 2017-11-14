USC Upstate Leads Late Before Falling at Georgia, 74-65

Athens, Ga. – Malik Moore and Mike Cunningham finished with 16 points apiece as the USC Upstate men’s basketball team battled to the end against the Georgia Bulldogs, falling 74-65 on Tuesday evening inside Stegeman Coliseum.

Upstate falls to 1-2 on the season while Georgia improves to 2-0 overall.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

For the third straight game, the Spartans had four players score in double-figures led by the 16 points from Moore and Cunningham.

Jure Span added 13 points and Deion Holmes contributed 10.

Moore, Cunningham and Span have each scored 10 or more points in every game this season.

Holmes and Ramel Thompkins finished the game with a team-high six rebounds apiece.

Cunningham dished out a team-leading four assists.

Yante Maten led all players with a double-double on a game-high 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

William Jackson II and Rayshaun Hammonds both scored 13 points while E’Torrion Wilridge collected five assists.

Upstate concluded the game shooting 36.8 percent (25-of-68) overall and 27.8 percent (10-of-36) behind the 3-point line.

The Spartans held a 16-13 advantage in points off turnovers, 11-4 in fast break points and 15-14 in bench points.

FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN

Georgia opened on a 13-2 run and held the 11-point lead just under four minutes into the game.

Upstate would outscore the Bulldogs 11-2 over nearly a 3:30 stretch and trailed 15-13 with 12:47 remaining on Moore’s dunk.

Georgia went back ahead by seven points, 20-13, two minutes later on a 3-pointer from Jackson II.

The Bulldogs led by as many as seven points at the 7:51 mark when a free throw by Wilridge made the score 24-17.

The Spartans followed with a 6-0 run over the next 1:10 as Span, Holmes and Thomas Booker scored all six points to cut their deficit to 24-23 with 6:41 remaining.

Georgia went up by five points twice over the half’s final 5:43 with the last coming at 31-26 with 3:23 to go.

Moore’s layup with 49 seconds left before intermission put Upstate down 32-30 but Jackson II added a layup 16 seconds later to send the Bulldogs into halftime leading by four.

SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN

Georgia went ahead by eight points less than a minute into the second half and took its largest lead of the game with 17:27 remaining when Mike Edwards connected on a jumper and put the Bulldogs in front 42-33.

A pair of free throws by Juwan Parker kept Georgia in front by nine, 44-35, at the 16:28 mark.

Span, Cunningham and Holmes sparked a 7-0 run for the Spartans, covering a span of almost two minutes, as they trailed by just two points at 44-42.

Moore kept Upstate within two points with his free throw until Holmes knocked down a 3-pointer at the 13:02 mark to give the Spartans their first lead of the game at 46-45.

That began a run where Upstate led for a total of 6:40 in the second half.

Cunningham and Avery Diggs were successful on two 3-pointers and handed the Spartans their largest lead of the contest at 52-47 with 11:41 left.

The teams traded baskets before Moore and Cunningham scored four consecutive points to keep Upstate’s lead at 58-53 with 6:40 to go.

The Spartans held a 59-57 advantage at the 5:16 mark when Moore made one of two free throws.

The Bulldogs took the lead back after going on an 11-2 run as Maten made two free throws to give them the 69-61 advantage less than a minute remaining in the game.

Thompkins was able to hit a 3-pointer late to cut the deficit down to 71-65 for Upstate but Georgia finished the game at the charity stripe for the 74-65 victory.

UP NEXT

The Spartans return home for two straight games beginning on Saturday, November 18 at 2 p.m. hosting Charleston Southern.