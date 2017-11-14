USC Upstate Leads Late Before Falling at Georgia, 74-65

Athens, Ga. – Malik Moore and Mike Cunningham finished with 16 points apiece as the USC Upstate men’s basketball team battled to the end against the Georgia Bulldogs, falling 74-65 on Tuesday evening inside Stegeman Coliseum.
Upstate falls to 1-2 on the season while Georgia improves to 2-0 overall.
A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS
- For the third straight game, the Spartans had four players score in double-figures led by the 16 points from Moore and Cunningham.
- Jure Span added 13 points and Deion Holmes contributed 10.
- Moore, Cunningham and Span have each scored 10 or more points in every game this season.
- Holmes and Ramel Thompkins finished the game with a team-high six rebounds apiece.
- Cunningham dished out a team-leading four assists.
- Yante Maten led all players with a double-double on a game-high 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
- William Jackson II and Rayshaun Hammonds both scored 13 points while E’Torrion Wilridge collected five assists.
- Upstate concluded the game shooting 36.8 percent (25-of-68) overall and 27.8 percent (10-of-36) behind the 3-point line.
- The Spartans held a 16-13 advantage in points off turnovers, 11-4 in fast break points and 15-14 in bench points.
FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN
- Georgia opened on a 13-2 run and held the 11-point lead just under four minutes into the game.
- Upstate would outscore the Bulldogs 11-2 over nearly a 3:30 stretch and trailed 15-13 with 12:47 remaining on Moore’s dunk.
- Georgia went back ahead by seven points, 20-13, two minutes later on a 3-pointer from Jackson II.
- The Bulldogs led by as many as seven points at the 7:51 mark when a free throw by Wilridge made the score 24-17.
- The Spartans followed with a 6-0 run over the next 1:10 as Span, Holmes and Thomas Booker scored all six points to cut their deficit to 24-23 with 6:41 remaining.
- Georgia went up by five points twice over the half’s final 5:43 with the last coming at 31-26 with 3:23 to go.
- Moore’s layup with 49 seconds left before intermission put Upstate down 32-30 but Jackson II added a layup 16 seconds later to send the Bulldogs into halftime leading by four.
SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN
- Georgia went ahead by eight points less than a minute into the second half and took its largest lead of the game with 17:27 remaining when Mike Edwards connected on a jumper and put the Bulldogs in front 42-33.
- A pair of free throws by Juwan Parker kept Georgia in front by nine, 44-35, at the 16:28 mark.
- Span, Cunningham and Holmes sparked a 7-0 run for the Spartans, covering a span of almost two minutes, as they trailed by just two points at 44-42.
- Moore kept Upstate within two points with his free throw until Holmes knocked down a 3-pointer at the 13:02 mark to give the Spartans their first lead of the game at 46-45.
- That began a run where Upstate led for a total of 6:40 in the second half.
- Cunningham and Avery Diggs were successful on two 3-pointers and handed the Spartans their largest lead of the contest at 52-47 with 11:41 left.
- The teams traded baskets before Moore and Cunningham scored four consecutive points to keep Upstate’s lead at 58-53 with 6:40 to go.
- The Spartans held a 59-57 advantage at the 5:16 mark when Moore made one of two free throws.
- The Bulldogs took the lead back after going on an 11-2 run as Maten made two free throws to give them the 69-61 advantage less than a minute remaining in the game.
- Thompkins was able to hit a 3-pointer late to cut the deficit down to 71-65 for Upstate but Georgia finished the game at the charity stripe for the 74-65 victory.
UP NEXT
- The Spartans return home for two straight games beginning on Saturday, November 18 at 2 p.m. hosting Charleston Southern.