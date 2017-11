The Junior League of Spartanburg’s “Santa’s Shoppe” is happening this weekend at the Spartanburg Expo Center, and SCENE is giving away tickets. Two (2) winners will get tickets to the “Sip & Shoppe” on Thursday night, and two (2) winners will get tickets for the “Santa’s Shoppe” happening Friday-Sunday. To enter fill out the form below, and be sure to enter the keyword we gave out on tonight’s show! For more information on “Santa’s Shoppe” click here.

