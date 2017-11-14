Woman defecated in cruiser, slipped cuffs, ran from police, report says

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a wanted fugitive managed to slip her handcuffs and run after defecating in a Liberty police cruiser.

Police said 27-year-old Lacey Livermore was found inside a known drug hang-out on Warner Road on Wednesday afternoon. She was found hiding under a blanket in the basement, according to a police report.

Livermore was arrested and taken to the Petro truck stop so Austintown officers could take her into custody.

While driving there, police said Livermore began to scream that she was “having bowel issues,” and that she had medical issues that make her have to defecate.

Once at Petro, the officer reported hearing Livermore’s “explosive diarrhea” in the back seat. She was removed from the cruiser at which time she squatted in the grass near Petro, where she continued defecating, according to a police report.

Police said at that point, Livermore slipped out of one of her handcuffs and ran.

The officer chased her, hitting her with a Taser after she refused to stop, according to the report. The officer tackled her after running across the Petro property.

Livermore was taken into custody and an escape charge was filed against her.

The police cruiser was cleaned and disinfected.

