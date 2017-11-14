Woman robbed at gunpoint at Greenville apartment complex, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was robbed at gunpoint at an apartment complex on Villa Road Tuesday, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Police responded to the reported armed robbery at Lakeside Place Apartments.

The woman told police she was waiting for a car to pull out of her designated parking space, near the dumpsters at the back of the apartment complex.

She says that’s when a man walked up to her, pointed a gun at her, and demanded her wallet.

The suspect has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

4 dead in CA school shooting, kids wounded, shooter killed Authorities say 3 dead in shooting in rural Northern California; shooter killed after also wounding kids at school.

Pendleton Elem. School not closing, says Anderson Dist. 4 superintendent Anderson Co. District 4 Superintendent Joanne Avery says the school board announced it would not be closing Pendleton Elementary School.

Attorneys want motion to dismiss Sheriff Lewis lawsuit to be denied GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The attorneys for Savanah Nabors have filed a response to the motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the attorney fo…

Laurens County to hold church shooting security meeting The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is teaching church leaders how to protect their congregations.

Woman meets the man who got her husband’s face in transplant Standing in a stately Mayo Clinic library, Lilly Ross reached out and touched the face of a stranger, prodding the rosy cheeks and eyeing th…