Woman robbed at gunpoint at Greenville apartment complex, police say

By Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was robbed at gunpoint at an apartment complex on Villa Road Tuesday, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Police responded to the reported armed robbery at Lakeside Place Apartments.

The woman told police she was waiting for a car to pull out of her designated parking space, near the dumpsters at the back of the apartment complex.

She says that’s when a man walked up to her, pointed a gun at her, and demanded her wallet.

The suspect has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News