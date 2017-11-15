3rd person charged in deadly shooting at Woodsprings Suites Hotel

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – A third person has been charged in a deadly hotel shooting in Greenville.

Adrian Quayshun Kerns, 24, has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Andre Allen, 50, was shot to death in the parking lot of the Woodsprings Suites Hotel on Chalmers Rd.

His body was found around 2:30 a.m. on Sept 28.

Police say the victim was from Livonia, Michigan. He had been shot at least one time and he had multiple injuries.

Winter Mance, 18, is also charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

The third suspect is Tyrie Shavar Carey-Bell, 21 of Greenville, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carey-Bell has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.