Anderson Co. agencies participate in GridEx training exercise

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – All day Wednesday throughout the nation, agencies were preparing for worst-case scenarios. It could have been any event that left their community without power for 30 days.

In Anderson County, the Emergency Operations Center simulated that a winter storm left them in the dark for 30 days. It’s all part of a national training exercise called Grid-Ex. Agencies could chose what areas to test and Anderson County tested their communication and healthcare operations.

Lt. David Baker with Emergency Management said they always need to be able to establish communication with other agencies and the well being of the community are top priorities for any disaster.

“Back to basics, what we are really testing is how we would function without what we are used to using and that’s a lot of handwriting, taping things on walls, because in a 30 day outage we are going to get back to basics, it’s going to be pen on paper,” Baker said.

Wednesday was just part one with testing the systems with the 30 days of no power. On Thursday, the agencies will work on recovering from an event of this magnitude then go over what they did right or wrong. Then they will take all this information into future situations.

Prior to the full scale exercise, Anderson County held multiple tabletop exercises where they tested other aspects of their operations.