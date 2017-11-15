Asheville Airport bomb suspect indicted on two charges

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man accused of leaving an improvised explosive device at Asheville Regional Airport has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Michael Christopher Estes was indicted on charges of Attempted Malicious Use of Explosive Materials and Possession of Explosives at an Airport.

According to the indictment, Estes left an explosive device made with Ammonium Nitrate / fuel oil (AN/FO) at Asheville Regional Airport on October 6.

READ: Full indictment document for Michael Christopher Estes

The indictment says a green backpack belonging to Estes was found to contain a tactical vest, and a black tool bag with tape, gloves, Sterno Firestarter Gel, Winchester .410 gauge shotgun shells, and marbles.

Investigators also seized multiple knives and a portable radio from a black backpack.

Estes’ next court appearance is scheduled for November 22 at 9:00am.