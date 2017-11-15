Attorney General launches new program to fight legal battles for veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)– We’ve been talking for a while here at WSPA 7News about challenges our veterans face and how agencies like the Dorn VA Medical Center are working to address those needs. Thursday, Attorney General Alan Wilson, announced a new program that will add to the efforts being made to help our veterans.

It’s called the V.A.L.O.R Program; Veteran, Active, and Reserve Legal Outreach. The goal is to help members of the military get free legal help. As part of the program, free legal clinics will be set up across the state to condense all legal resources under one roof.

“We’ve got to do a better job of coordinating all of these wonderful programs that are currently existing that so many people don’t know about so the valor program is basically going to coordinate preexisting services to in an effort to try and get them out further in the community so they can better serve the men and women of the armed forces,” said Attorney General Wilson.

The program will focus on several specific areas including landlord-tenant issues, real estate, and wills and power of attorney; one area that many members of the military say they wish they knew more about.

Major General Van McCarty says knowing about your will is important in providing stability for one’s family. “In the unfortunate situation of something bad happening making sure your affairs are in order so that your family and loved ones have a way ahead to go forth financially and legally to ensure it’s as easy as a transition after an unfortunate event has occurred or taken place,” said McCarty.

Attorney General Wilson added, “We owe it to the men and women who have served this country this state we owe it to them to try and take care of them in return. this is how the legal community can provide those services either for fee or at a discounted cost.”

The program will kick off with the new year. The first free clinic will be held in Rock Hill in January.