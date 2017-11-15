Boy spends birthday feeding the homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A third-grade Birmingham student is impacting the community one plate at a time.

Nine-year-old Sydney Coney had a great birthday. It wasn’t your typical birthday celebration, but for her, it was everything she wanted.

“I gave up my birthday to feed the homeless, it was just that I always wanted to do it,” said Coney.

Sydney, who attends E.P.I.C. Elementary, turned into a chef for a day over the weekend.

She got the idea from a church sermon and approached her family about feeding the homeless.

Sydney and her family cooked a hot meal at the Firehouse Shelter.

The group fed 200 people in need.

Sydney even used some of her birthday money for pay for the food.

“I’m just very proud of my baby girl, she is my child with the most compassionate and sweet heart and spirit and she put it to action which says to me she loves God, people and her family,” said Erica Coney, Syndey’s mother.

Sydney even had a special visit from mayor-elect Randall Woodfin who came out to show his appreciation.