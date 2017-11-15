Deputy in hospital after crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County deputy is in the hospital after a crash on Poinsett Highway in the northern part of the county.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was responding to assist another deputy who was struggling with a subject.

The deputy’s vehicle went off the right side of Poinsett Highway near Roe Ford Road before hitting several trees shortly after 9:00pm, SC Highway Patrol says.

The deputy was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was driving with lights and sirens at the time of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by Highway Patrol.