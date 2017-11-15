Fire on Mills Gap Road in Fletcher

VIDEO CREDIT: Melanie Klinge

FLETCHER, NC (WSPA) – Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office says there was a fire reported on Mills Gap Rd.

Heavy, black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the area around 4 p.m.

The Times News reports there was a fire with possible explosions reported at Sealing Agents, near Southeastern Freight Lines. They say more than a dozen fire trucks are on the scene.

Major Frank Stout says the fire is under control.

We don’t know if anyone was hurt.

We will update this article when we get more information.