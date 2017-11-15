Greenville Cat Cafe Offering Over 20 Cats to Play With, Snacks And Cat Yoga

Come for the cats, stay for the snacks! Greenville’s first cat cafe is set to open Monday, November 20th in downtown Greenville. Called the Organic Cat Cafe, inside there are over twenty rescue cats to play with, lots of games and a full service cafe. On the menu is everything from sandwiches to vegan waffles, lattes, tea and juices.

The cafe is planning to host cat yoga sessions, cat adoptions held by local cat rescue organizations, art exhibits and DJ jam sessions featuring ambient music. There is also a cat hotel in the back, offering short and long term boarding. Admission to the cafe is $10, which includes a complimentary coffee, tea or juice.

