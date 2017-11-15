Greenville Police: 4 armed robberies in 4 hours

GREENVILLE, SC – Greenville Police are investigating a string of armed robberies that happened Tuesday night in the city’s east side.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, four calls for help came in over the span of roughly four hours.

Each time, it was a different man calling to say he was held at gunpoint and robbed.

“They were all kind of close to each other on the east side of Greenville,” Sgt. Bragg told 7 News, which lead him to believe they were all related.

According to Greenville Police, the chaos started around 10pm at the Ivy Apartments on Century Drive. Two black men reportedly pulled a gun and demanded cash, ultimately stealing that resident’s wallet.

An hour later, a similar incident took place at the Bell Roper Mountain Apartments.

A man carrying his groceries into his home was also robbed at gunpoint.

Police said the two men were likely sitting in their car, watching and waiting for someone to walk through the parking lot alone.

“I’m just completely, completely shocked,” said resident Chandler Calhoun, who described the complex as safe.

“I leave my apartment early in the morning with the sun being down, so that’s really scary to know.”

At about 12:30am the third robbery happened in the parking lot in front of Tip It Back Sports Grille on Pelham Road.

Police said a man had just left the bar and parted ways with his girlfriend when he was singled out. The violence later ended just before 2am when another man was robbed walking from his car to the Courtyard Marriott on Orchard Park Drive.

“It’s always also a good idea to walk with other people to and from a bar, or your car, if you have that opportunity,” said Sgt. Bragg.