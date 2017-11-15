Greenville Tech helps students struggling with hunger

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Tech College is holding a food drive to help students and staff struggling with hunger and homelessness. The school says out of their more than 12,000 students, 1 out of 5 could be dealing with having no food and no place to stay.

Students can take advantage of the food pantry in building 102. If a student is in need they can stop by 2 times a month and take 2 bags of food. Faculty and staff can also stop by and pickup one bag of food.

There are donation bins in every building on the Greenville Tech campus. The food drive will raise enough food to stock the pantry til the summer semesters. The food drive ends Thursday, November 16th. There will be an open house the same day where students and staff can visit the food pantry.