Gvl Co Sheriff’s Office, City police haven’t had mutual aid agreement since January

When new leaders take a law enforcement office, there’s often discussions about new agreements on mutual aid.

Mutual aid agreements give certain departments the ability to go into outside, instructed jurisdictions, to perform instructed duties.

When Sheriff Will Lewis took office in January, he immediately rescinded Sheriff Steve Loftis’ policy. Loftis had given dozens of officers in the municipalities inside Greenville County special jurisdiction to complete their investigations outside the city limits when needed.

Lewis presented the municipalities with a stock agreement that most Sheriff departments use across the state, that was provided by the Sheriffs’ Association.

Police Chief Ken Miller and the other 5 chiefs, took issue with the agreement, stating that it would not allow their officers to continue investigations, when a deputy wasn’t available to assist them.

The agreement that all of the city chief’s agreed on would give the officers the ability to contact the Sheriff’s Office to ask for assistance, and if there wasn’t one available, they would be able to continue their investigation. Lewis has not signed the agreement.

The last discussion about the mutual aid agreement, took place in May.

No mutual aid agreement, does not prevent officers from actively pursuing a suspect for 3 miles outside of the city limits.

In a memo, Chief Miller stated that the police department will continue to assist the Sheriff’s Office as requested or needed inside the city limits.

Sheriff Lewis also issued a memo stating that Greenville County Sheriff deputies will respond to all agencies when they need assistance.

Only Simpsonville and Mauldin have signed the stock mutual aid agreement presented by Lewis. The Sheriff’s Office stated they are in discussion with other municipalities as well.