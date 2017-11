FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police are asking for your help to identify two assault suspects.

Police say the two women assaulted a Hardee’s employee on Nov. 14.

The women were last seen possibly driving a 4-door Honda Civic.

If you have any information on these suspects, please contact Officer Scott Haynes at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.