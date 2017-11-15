Help find car break-in suspects in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for two people they say broke in to a car in the parking lot of the Walmart in Simpsonville.

The break-in happened around 8:45am in the parking lot of the Walmart on Grandview Drive, according to Simpsonville Police.

Police say some personal property was stolen from the victim’s vehicle and the suspects left in a silver Dodge Ram Truck with a “Costa” brand decal in the back windshield.

Anyone with information on the suspects seen in the surveillance photos is asked to call Investigator Keith Morecraft with the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-962-0289 or Crime Stoppers 864-23-CRIME.