Help ID man who broke into school in Haywood Co.



CANTON, NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Haywood County are looking for a man who broke in to Bethel Elementary School on Monday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 4:00am on Tuesday for a report from the school custodian that the school had been broken into.



Video from the school shows the man, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, breaking into various rooms, desks, and machines, deputies say.

The break-in happened around 8:00pm on November 13, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the man kept the hood up and tied tight around his face the entire time he was in the building.



The school estimates the damage to the school at around $7,500. They say a small amount of cash and other items were taken during the more than two hours the man was in the school.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 828-452-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-92-CRIME.