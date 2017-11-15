Hollywild brings back Holiday Lights Safari for 2017

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – Hollywild Animal Park is bringing back its holiday lights program beginning November 17.

The park was closed to the public during the summer of 2017 but says they are hosting the lights in response to popular demand.

The event will have numerous light displays, music, and more across the park.

Visitors will also be able to see Santa and animals in Santa’s Village.

There will also be an opportunity for visitors to drive through a deer forest and feed the animals.

Proceeds from the event go to help the animals at the park.

It costs six dollars per person for Santa’s Village and the drive-through. Admission to the Enchanted Deer Forest is an optional charge of $10 per vehicle (and includes a bag of animal food).

The light displays will be open nightly through New Years Eve.