Leftover Turkey Ideas



With Thanksgiving near, Aaron and Peter will come in studio to show viewers at home how to use leftover turkey from the holiday to cook a tasty dish the next day.

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Famous Toastery’s story began in 2005 in Huntersville, N.C. in a small house-turned-restaurant where best friends Brian Burchill and Robert Maynard opened their first breakfast spot. News of their fresh-made breakfasts and fun atmosphere spread. The concept quickly grew to three locations, serving new and loyal clients dishes such as made-from-scratch banana and peanut butter stuffed French toast and avocado omelets. Never compromising fresh ingredients or friendly service, the demand for Toast kept growing. To satisfy its family of patrons’ pleas for more locations, Toast evolved into a franchise system in 2013. Dining customers always can expect impeccable service because at Toast, “every server is your server.” Breaking through the boring casual breakfast segment, Toast will continue spreading its success to new communities across the United States. For more information about Toast or to learn about franchising opportunities, please visit famoustoastery.com .