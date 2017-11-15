Man accused of getting on bus, threatening driver in Spartanburg Co.

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – A Woodruff man is accused of getting on a Spartanburg Co. school bus and threatening the driver, according to the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Arden Davis, III, 29, is charged with interfering with operation of school bus.

Deputies received a call on Oct. 31 about Davis coming on to the bus when it was stopped at the Leisure Center to let kids off.

The report says Davis went up to the driver, leaned down to her ear and whispered threats to her and then became louder – accusing her of something and telling her he was going to “kick her ass.”

This was witnesses by students and the driver’s assistant. He got off the bus after the assistant said something to Davis, according to the report.