More grocery shopping and delivery services in the Upstate means more competition for you

If there’s one thing almost all of us would love to cut out of our to do list, it’s grocery shopping. And over the last year or so, there’s been a growing number of companies that allow personal shoppers to do that for you.

Tova Stroman, a businesswoman in Simpsonville uses Shipt.

“I kept thinking that I would have a hard time with someone choosing my produce and meats and truly I have had not had a problem at all, I would just assume them do it as me,” she said.

Of course Shipt, isn’t the only shopping service in the Upstate nowadays.

Instacart, Jet and even Walmart Grocery all have their own apps where you pick and someone else shops.

The main differences:

– Shipt charges a membership of either $99 a year, or $14.99 a month. It does not charge a delivery fee on groceries over $35 dollars. Also, Shipt says “Often, our prices vary slightly from the stores. On average, it adds up to approximately $5.00 on a $35.00 order.”

Shipt shops at Publix, Whole Foods and Lidl.

– Instacart has a delivery fee of $5.99, for orders of $35 or more, or a membership of $14.99 a month or $149 a year.

Instacart shops at Publix, Costco, CVS and Petco.

– Jet has free shipping over $35, but it’s groceries are not local, so some clients have complained about bruised produce.

One thing these delivery services have in common, anyone who comes to your door has gone through a criminal background check.

Walmart Grocery has no delivery service in the Upstate, but the shopping service is free.

“Word has not got out yet that we do online shopping free,” said JB Barnwell, a manager at a Spartanburg Walmart.

So you shop on the Walmart Grocery app, they pull all the goods, and you pick up.

Stroman who is also in the middle of a move, is sticking with Shipt. She says the delivery is worth its weight in groceries.

“I can’t even tell you the last time I went to the grocery store. I love them,” she said

Before you choose a service, you’ll want to check to see if they shop at the stores you like, and if they cover your area.

Also, both Shipt and Instacart are offering big promotions, so you can save if you are a first time member.