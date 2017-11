(WSPA) – Yorgo’s Foods is recalling dozens of products due to a possible listeria contamination.

According to the USDA, the products were distributed to stores around the country.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the products.

For more information, go to https://www.yorgofoods.com/ or call 1-603-624-5830 from 9:00am to 4:00pm from Monday through Friday.