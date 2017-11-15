Pep Rally helps make difference in children’s lives

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — It’s the week before the Carolina-Clemson football game and also a chance for you to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate (BBBS).

The organization’s 9th annual Pep Rally kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at Revel Events Center in Greenville.

Those who attend help support the organization’s programs and make partnerships possible between students and mentors in the Upstate.

The Pep Rally is BBBS’ largest fundraiser with live and silent auctions where you can meet and greet former Carolina and Clemson players and bid on game gear.

There is also a Tasty Tailgate Challenge where you can taste dishes from different restaurants.

Tickets for the event are available at bbbspeprally.com.

VIP tickets are still available and give you early access to the players and signature drinks.

People interested in volunteering for BBBS can click or tap here.