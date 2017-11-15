Pledge incident leads to Berkeley Co. investigation

WCBD – On Wednesday, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is expected to answer questions about an investigation tied to an incident between a school resource officer and a student.

News 2 has learned that a parent filed a complaint after a student was told to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance.

A spokesperson for the Berkeley County School District says the student was not disciplined.

State law requires all students to say the pledge each day. However, the law allows anyone who does not wish to participate to leave the classroom or remain seated as long as the individual does not disrupt or infringe upon the rights of others.