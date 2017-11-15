SC Attorney General urges protecting prayer at public meetings

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson wants to protect prayer at public meetings.

Wilson announced joining a coalition of almost two dozen states Wednesday sending this message to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We call it an invocation,” said Gaffney Mayor Henry Jolly. “I think it’s important to invoke blessings of the deity no matter who you believe in.”

City leaders have been starting their council meetings with a prayer for years, according to the mayor.

“It makes you proud to be from Gaffney because it’s good to know people are not ashamed of God,” said resident Luane Orr.

Attorney General Wilson and a coalition of 22 states are standing by such municipalities, urging justices to protect the practice or lawmaker-led prayer at public meetings.

“Our Founding Fathers strongly supported legislative prayer by public bodies and deeply believed in Divine Guidance to support these bodies. Nothing in the Constitution prevents a respectful prayer led by a lawmaker for help in making the right decision,” Attorney General Wilson said in a statement. “The last place the right of free expression of our faith should be excluded is where the laws of a free people are made.”

The effort stems from a case out of Rowan County, North Carolina where a lower court ruled the county board of commissioners were not allowed to give brief invocations, according to SC Attorney General’s Office Communications Director, Robert Kittle.

According to CBS News, the judges felt commissioners sent the message that they preferred one religion over all others.

“There shouldn’t be a mandated religion – state religion – at all,” said Gaffney resident John Obelenus. “But, I can see that people making decisions for the people that elected them would seek help in making decisions from a higher power.”

The coalition of states filed a friend-of-the-court brief asking the Supreme Court to hear arguments and confirm the constitutionality of the practice, saying that decision would clear confusion among the lower courts and strike down a ruling that impacts South Carolina.

“Attorney general Wilson thinks that the last place the right of free expression of our faith should be excluded is where laws are being made,” said Kittle.

The brief filed claims a number of states, counties, and municipalities open meetings with a government official’s prayer.

“The Supreme Court has already ruled in other cases that it was fine for state legislatures to hire chaplains to give opening prayers. It’s also constitutional for towns to open their meetings with prayers that are led by local ministers,” said Kittle. “The problem is not all legislative bodies or local town councils can afford to hire a chaplain.”

The other states filing the brief along with South Carolina include West Virginia, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin, along with the Governor of Kentucky.

