SC Reps ask Gov. to seek resignation of Dept. of Public Safety Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Members of the SC House of Representatives have sent a letter of no confidence to Gov. McMaster.

The letter asks the governor to seek the resignation of the Director of the Department of Public Safety Leroy Smith. If Smith doesn’t resign, they want the governor to review the statutory provisions for removing Smith.

Representative Eddie Tallon, R-Spartanburg, was among the S.C. House members who heard testimony from Sgt. David Whatley on Monday.

Whatley testified before the house that the department’s internal investigations are unfair and that morale has dropped under Smith’s leadership.

Smith has denied the allegations.

The State reports Whatley was near tears when he handed Smith his letter of resignation following 29 years on the force.

“You can’t have the kind of leadership in a department like the Department of Public Safety that you have, and expect to retain people, expect people to be happy with their work, and expect the public of South Carolina to be safe,” said Tallon.

Tallon said he receives daily calls from troopers upset with policies, and says most officers say morale is terrible.

Nothing happened after the Criminal Justice Subcommittee issued a report accusing Smith of mismanagement, Tallon said.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety released the following statement regarding Sgt. Whatley’s resignation:

Sgt. D.E. Whatley, Troop 5, Post B, submitted a letter to Director Leroy Smith during the House Legislative Oversight Meeting on November 13 citing his intent to retire in February 2018. An employee’s decision to retire is a personal one; however, the department appreciates Sgt. Whatley’s dedicated service and commitment to making our state safer throughout his time in service.

Below is the letter of no confidence submitted to Gov. McMaster:

Dear Governor McMaster: As members of the House of Representatives Legislative Oversight Committee, we respectfully request you seek the resignation of the Director of the Department of Public Safety and, failing such resignation, review the statutory provisions for removal of the Director from office. Previously, members of the House of Representatives, and the House Legislative Oversight Subcommittee studying the agency, advanced their concerns about the effectiveness of the Director and his ability to lead the Department of Public Safety. These concerns are magnified by (1) the report of the State Inspector General which revealed less than one in three sworn officers have trust and confidence in agency leadership or believe senior executives maintain high standards of honest and integrity; and (2) the compelling testimony at Monday’s Committee meeting of a Sergeant at the agency, who is a retiree of the National Guard and a combat war veteran with 28 years of experience on the South Carolina Highway Patrol. In tendering his resignation, the Sergeant directly spoke to how the lack of executive leadership at the Department of Public Safety, and resulting low morale, impeded trooper effectiveness and threaten the safety of the public and the troopers. When the climate at the Department of Public Safety is such that its mission is compromised as a consequence of the failure of leadership, change is needed. We have no confidence in the Director of the Department of Public Safety and believe the citizens of our great state, and the dedicated men and women of the Highway Patrol, deserve better.

The letter is signed by:

Wm. Weston J Newtown

Laurie Slade Funderburk

Katherine E. Arrington

Bruce W. Bannister

Gary E. Clary

Neal A. Collins

MaryGail K. Douglas

Raye Felder

Phyllis J. Henderson

William M. Hixon

Robert L. Ridgeway, III

J. Todd Rutherford

Edward R. Tallon St.

Bill Taylor