Scrooges and Angels list for 2017

The SC Sec. of State Mark Hammond announced the list Scrooges and Angels list of charitable organizations and professional fundraisers for 2017.

An Angel is recognized for spending a high percentage of their expenditures to charitable giving.

The Sec. of State’s Office says a Scrooge is designated by failure to spend a high percentage of expenditures to charitable giving for organizations. For professional fundraisers, it is a failure to remit a significant amount of gross receipts to the charity for which it solicits.

ANGELS (Alphabetical Order)

Chapin We Care Center, Chapin, SC – 93.4%

Christmas Is For Kids, Gaffney, SC – 99.7%

Friends of the Animal Shelter, Inc., Aiken, SC – 83.9%

Golden Corner Food Pantry, Seneca, SC – 91.3%

Help 4 Kids Florence, Florence, SC – 97.4%

JumpStart South Carolina, Spartanburg, SC – 91.0%

Meals on Wheels of Horry County, Inc., Surfside Beach, SC – 97.7%

Operation Sight, Mount Pleasant, SC – 87.5%

Project Hope Foundation, Inc., Greenville, SC – 95.4%

Samaritan’s Purse, Boone, NC – 87.8%

The Volunteers in Medicine Clinic, Hilton Head Island, SC – 93.4%

SCOURGES (Alphabetical Order)

Charitable Organizations

American Association of State Troopers, Inc., Tallahassee, FL – 15.5%

American Veterans Foundation, Sarasota, FL – 8.3%

Childhood Leukemia Foundation, Inc., Brick, NJ – 19.6%

Firefighters Support Foundation Inc., Greenfield, MA – 6.8%

Honor Bound Foundation, Inc., Darien, CT – 29.7%

Melanoma International Foundation, Glenmoore, PA – 33.9%

Project Cure, Inc., Bradenton, FL – 24.6%

United Cancer Support Foundation, Knoxville, TN – 3.7%

Professional Fundraisers

Hal. E. Erwin, Bingo Promoter d/b/a Paradise Amusements, LLC, Chapin, SC 3.2%

Truck, Trailer & Equipment Sales, Inc., Summerville, SC 6.1%

“The Secretary of State’s Office is responsible for enforcing the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act, and has recognized Scrooges and Angels for the past 22 years,” said Secretary Hammond. “As the holidays approach, people are reminded to open their hearts and help those in need. Recognizing Scrooges and Angels not only promotes accountability and transparency to charitable donors, but also acknowledges and extends gratitude to the charities that uplift our communities. I encourage all South Carolinians to continue to give generously, but to always research charities and professional fundraisers before they give.”