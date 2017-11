Known for its 7-layer caramel cake that made an appearance in the film The Help, Spartanburg bakery Caroline’s Cakes is in the limelight yet again! Oprah named the bakery’s coconut cake one of her favorite things in the December issue of The Oprah Magazine. Jennifer Martin shows us how it’s made.

You can order any of Caroline’s Cakes online at http://www.carolinescakes.com, or pick one up at 925 Beaumont Ave in Spartanburg. There is a 20% discount now for orders with the code “OPRAH.”