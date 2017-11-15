Spartanburg Inclusion Initiative

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)

A new initiative to help spartanburg grow is underway.

It’s focus is to include all walks of life, talent and a variety of resources.

Although Spartanburg is bustling with construction projects, officials say they are in the people business. Keeping, attracting and developing talented people helps any community grow. Now local officials want it to stimulate the efforts already underway.

For Janneth Tamayo, the owner of “MEXCAL”, the restaurant is a labor of love. The sizzle and stir of fresh ingredients for mexican food, draws customers to this new business.

Janneth says, “Spartanburg right now is growing it brought out attention to down town, there’s so much development going on, so much room for much more to come in. we just wanted to be apart of a town that’s growing.”

While tapas are on the menu here, new business, it’s a recipe for success according to the new initiative announced by the City of Spartanburg and the Chamber of Commerce.

The idea is to create a city that draws and retains talented people.

Mitch Kennedy is the Director of Community Services for Spartanburg, he says, “those companies that might consider Spartanburg will look at the talent pool first and see what is available in the local market knowing they don’t have to spend a lot of time training and recruiting themselves, they already have the infrastructure in place as far as people.”

So far the initial efforts may be paying off, Michael Posey and his wife relocated to Spartanburg for her job. the move from Asheville leaves them gravitating toward things like the Rail Trail and other amenities.

Michael says, “if they can just create an environment that’s got more entertainment, more restaurants more culture. That starts feeding the business and starts feeding the residential and it all starts feeding on its self. ”

Spartanburg is an old city filled with new charm.

Again, this new initiative, just announced Tuesday, will lay out plans to get those who live and work in this community involved on a greater level.