Tenn. man accused in rape, death of 9-month-old daughter

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville father has been charged with the sexual assault and death of his nine-month-old daughter.

Clarksville police reported Christopher Conway, 22, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Wednesday morning on charges of homicide and aggravated rape of a child.

According to Clarksville police, officers transported the 9-month-old victim from a location on Cindy Jo Court to Tennova Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the infant was sexually assaulted and that a cord was wrapped around the child’s neck which led to her death.

Police said Conway, the child’s father, was responsible for the crime.

Conway’s bond will be set by a judge.