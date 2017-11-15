Tommy’s Country Ham House owner thankful for prayers

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Tommy Stevenson, owner of Tommy’s Country Ham House in Greenville, is out of the hospital after a fainting episode and injury, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

He says he is thankful to everyone who has kept him in their thoughts and prayers.

He says it will take some time to get his strength back and adjust to life with a pacemaker.

He posted the following on the Tommy’s Country Ham House Facebook page.

There are no words to express how thankful I am to everyone who has kept me in their thoughts and prayers during my recent illness. I’m overwhelmed by the number of cards, phone calls, and emails of encouragement and support that I’ve received.

To the doctors, nurses, and staff at Bon Secours St. Francis, no person could’ve asked for and received better care. You are compassionate professionals and I will be forever grateful for your counsel, concern and attention.

Thanks to media folks, Lee Brown, my good friend and neighbor at WYFF, Joe Gagnon at Fox Carolina, Amy Wood at WSPA and Elizabeth Lafleur at the Greenville News. I’m humbled by your interest in my well being and appreciate the information you communicated to your viewers and readers.

My friends at Furman University never cease to amaze me. Dr. Elizabeth Davis, Mike Buddie, Clay Hendrix, the Paladin football team and everyone who showed me the greatest hospitality during my convalescent visit last weekend. You made a weakened man stronger with your kindness and a big win over the Citadel!

I’m thankful for the many cards and messages received but special thanks are due to my dear friends at the Washington Center who delivered get well wishes that I’ll always treasure. Linda Hill, the staff and students hold a special place in my heart. The Country Ham House will always be here for you.

Finally, to the awesome Country Ham House staff. I’ve always bragged that my employees are the best and you proved it during my absence. Each of you gave 110 percent to keep the restaurant open and our customers happy. You’re all winners and I’m fortunate to have you on my team.

It’s going to take awhile to regain my strength and adjust to this pacemaker life, but with God’s blessing and the thoughts and prayers of so many, I’m certain to get there sooner rather than later.

Thank you!

Tommy