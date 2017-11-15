Upstate company to give away new heating system

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning said it will provide one Upstate family a new heating system.

This marks the second year the business has held its “Warm Hearts, Warm Homes” giveaway.

Owner Charles Crumpton said in a release that many people just can’t afford to repair or replace a heating system. The giveaway, he said, is a chance for his company to show its appreciation for the community and pay it forward.

Upstate residents can be nominated online from Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Dec. 15. People can nominate themselves or someone they know in need at upstateheatandair.com/giveaway.

The company asks that each applicant submit only one nomination, and says the information will remain confidential.

The selected recipient will receive a new Champion heating system designed to meet the requirements of their home, according to the company.